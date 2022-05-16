Monday, May 16, 2022 1:00 am
Road restrictions for May 16
WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD
Closed between U.S. 33 and Huguenard Road through Tuesday.
MEYER ROAD
Closed between Indiana 930 and New Haven Avenue today through Wednesday.
CONNORS ROAD
Closed between Pleasant Center and Hamilton Roads today through Wednesday.
BLUFFTON ROAD
Closed between Dunkelberg and Ferguson roads through July 2.
LAKE AVENUE
Closed between Coliseum Boulevard and Hobson Road through May 18.
