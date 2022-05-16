Road restrictions for May 16

WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

Closed between U.S. 33 and Huguenard Road through Tuesday.

MEYER ROAD

Closed between Indiana 930 and New Haven Avenue today through Wednesday.

CONNORS ROAD

Closed between Pleasant Center and Hamilton Roads today through Wednesday.

BLUFFTON ROAD

Closed between Dunkelberg and Ferguson roads through July 2.

LAKE AVENUE

Closed between Coliseum Boulevard and Hobson Road through May 18.