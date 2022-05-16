Eco Fest gives green answers

Griselda Araujo of Fort Wayne needed some know-how for her environmental ambitions – they involve composting, native plants and pollinators – so she visited Headwaters Park on Sunday, where she was sure she'd get answers.

Eco Fest had them in spades. More than 60 vendors participated in the five-hour, sustainability-oriented event. Attendees could learn about topics such as water conservation and urban farms and buy items – including clothing, jewelry and bath products – from small-business owners whose mission or practices promote sustainability.

Araujo said it was a great resource.

“We got a free tree out of it, too,” she said, a black cherry tree in hand.

Now in its third year, Eco Fest is also a nonprofit that aims to increase visibility for businesses and organizations that have a mission centric to helping the environment.

Addie Farris, the organization's president and event coordinator, said the festival offers something for everyone because sustainability is a universal issue.

“It really does affect everyone,” Farris said. And, she said, aspects of sustainability – including providing clean drinking water and reducing landfill trash – are “all interlinked.”

As she spoke, Farris spotted people arrive with plastic shopping bags filled with plastic caps and lids and called out directions to the booth for Sammie's Buddy Bench Project. The caps and lids will be recycled into park benches.

The girl behind the effort – 13-year-old Sammie Vance – greeted visitors as volunteers sorted the bags of donations. The teen wanted to collect 600 pounds of caps – enough to make three benches. She more than met that goal with 730 pounds.

Meanwhile, Freya Berntson of the local Indiana Native Plant Society chapter was collecting contact information for people interested in the volunteer group. It works to amplify the importance of native plants, Berntson said, adding that its activities include invasive species removal and seed collections.

Berntson decorated her booth with a red columbine she brought from home, hoping that native plant would attract interest from attendees.

It didn't draw a crowd like Samantha Theisen did as a spotted python slithered around her arms and hands. Children peppered her with questions about the snake, which was originally found as a released pet more than 20 years ago, according to a sign at Theisen's booth. The Environmental Resources Center at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been the creature's home since 2021.

“This is our office pet,” said Theisen, sustainability coordinator.

Farris said she was happy to see a diverse crowd at Eco Fest because it reinforced an important point – sustainability is for everyone.

asloboda@jg.net