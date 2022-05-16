Jail plan will likely be released Tuesday

The Allen County commissioners' response to a federal judge's order to upgrade conditions at the county jail will likely not be made public until Tuesday.

The order gave the county 45 days to file a document laying out how it would comply with an order that found the jail overcrowded, understaffed and, in some circumstances, inhumane. That deadline expired Sunday but was automatically extended until the next business day, today.

However, the deadline was not this morning but extends to midnight tonight, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff.

That means the order will likely be filed Tuesday. It will be posted on allencounty.us/jail which also contains other documents relevant to the case, including the order of U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty.

Cloud said attorneys for the county and the sheriff's department needed to confer today on final details. Both entities are defendants in the class-action suit, filed Jan. 21, 2020 by inmate Vincent Morris.

The judge found the jail conditions violated inmates' constitutional rights, and ordered immediate steps and long-term actions aimed at reform, which may include building a new jail.

Representing the county are Fort Wayne attorneys J. Spencer Feighner for the commissioners and Ted Storer for the sheriff's department. Ken Falk of the Indiana branch of the American Civil Liberties Union and Samuel Bollinger of Fort Wayne are representing Morris.

