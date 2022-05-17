Area

State to target spongy moth

Aerial treatments to slow the spread of gypsy moth, now called spongy moth, in selected areas of Marshall, Noble and LaPorte counties are scheduled Thursday.

The treatments will be conducted by the Indiana DNR divisions of Forestry and Entomology & Plant Pathology, weather permitting.

Spongy moth is one of North America's most devastating invasive forest pests and has caused thousands of acres of defoliation across the eastern United States.

Treatment begins shortly after sunrise but could be delayed until later in the morning or to the next day due to unfavorable weather conditions such as morning fog or rain. Treatment should take about an hour.

During treatment, a yellow airplane flying 75-125 feet above the treetops will conduct the treatment. With favorable weather, treatments may be completed by late morning or early afternoon, a news release said.

The airplane distributes a spray containing the bacteria Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki, referred to as Btk, into the treetops of infested areas where the moth's caterpillars feed on tree leaves. Btk kills the moth's caterpillars by disrupting their digestive systems after they ingest it.

State

'Click It or Ticket' campaign begins

More than 200 state and local law enforcement agencies will be increasing patrols, starting this week, as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

For the next three weeks, officers will be out in full force making sure drivers and passengers are buckled up and children are properly secure, a Monday news release said.

Their goal is to reduce the number of traffic injuries and fatalities from lack of seat belt use, a continuing concern. Data from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute shows that unbuckled motorists make up almost 40% of all passenger vehicle deaths in the state.

The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with grants administered by Criminal Justice Institute.

– Journal Gazette