5 stories up, Electric Works wows

Electric Works developers showed off their progress in rejuvenating the interior of Building 19 on the former GE west campus Tuesday – but the biggest wow factor was outside the five-story structure.

It was the view from what will become the rooftop deck.

A long expanse of space leads to grand vistas. Views of downtown Fort Wayne emanate from one vantage point. Another provides a bird's-eye look at the rest of the campus, dotted by workers and industrial lift vehicles.

In another direction, treetops fill the scenery. Even though the view actually is of the city, its buildings are virtually indistinguishable through the foliage.

The rooftop space is vast enough to have required five football fields of concrete to pave, said Larry Weigand of Weigand Construction, the Fort Wayne company managing the project's construction.

It will be open for all building tenants to use, he said.

Besides Weigand, among other tour guides who led about a dozen media members through the rapidly transforming building were Ashley Buckner and Morgan Neff of Carr Workplaces, a company that specializes in developing and marketing co-working spaces.

The company has signed on to 32,000 square feet of office space, which includes 85 private offices which will be served by shared amenities – from a copy machine to a spot with a coffee cafe.

Based in Washington, D.C., Carr Workplaces manages co-working spaces in Indianapolis, West Lafayette, and other major American cities, including Boston, Chicago, New York and San Francisco.

Carr Workplaces will also serve as the property manager for the entire Electric Works district.

Carr's Electric Works space will include the lower level of Building 19, a space that opens out onto an airy and sunlit plaza and Dynamo Alley, which runs east to west throughout the site.

Carr also will have three on-site conference rooms holding 20, 50 and 100 people available to tenants and other groups from the Fort Wayne community.

Individual entrepreneurs working from home can use spaces a couple of times a month or sign on to longer-term and larger space, starting at about $45 a month, Carr representatives said. They expect the company will have moved in during the fall.

Building 19's fifth floor will house Medical Informatics Engineering, a northeast Indiana company that uses health information to develop data-driven products and platforms to improve patient care.

“That is exactly the type of company that we hope comes to Electric Works,” said Jeff Kingsbury, partner in RTM Ventures, developer.

Kingsbury said Carr's marketing function with its nationwide reach is helping find tenants for the project. Carr representatives said it supplies just what many business people want today – a space with other people focused on innovation and that blurs lines between work and life.

The project plans say it will offer somewhere to live, retail businesses, a fitness center, meal options, a farmers market and a daycare center.

“You can walk under the (railroad) tracks, grab breakfast, lunch or dinner, go to work and then go back to your apartment and walk maybe half a mile at the most,” Weigand said.

Three hundred apartments will soon go up surrounding the nearly finished parking garage on the northeast side of the project.

Kingsbury said it still amazes him to look at the campus.

“We are extraordinarily happy to be here and see the progress since we started,” he said. “And the construction is on schedule.”

