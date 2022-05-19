Animal feed maker picks county

A company that recycles food waste from supermarkets into animal feed will locate in Allen County near Fort Wayne International Airport.

Do Good Foods plans to spend up to $100 million on a 150,000-square-foot production facility in a shell building at 8645 Aviation Drive. The location is near the first Amazon fulfillment center near the airport.

Do Good, headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, plans to create up to 100 new jobs by the end of 2024, a news release from Greater Fort Wayne says.

GFW, along with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, helped recruit the company.

With the new facility, Do Good will be able to gather food waste from up to 450 supermarkets, repurposing about 60 tons annually. That will keep the waste out of landfills and reduce the amount of associated greenhouse gas emissions, the company says in a news release.

“We're excited about the expansion of DGF into the Fort Wayne market, Matt Kamine, co-chief executive officer of Do Good, said in the release.

The company operates a similar facility in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb.

The first product raised using Do Good's feed, Do Good Chicken, can be purchased in northeast Indiana grocery stores, the release says. It did not specify which ones.

Based on the company's plan to create jobs, the state's economic development corporation invested up to $1.2 million in tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants.

“The incentives are performance based, meaning the company is eligible to claim them (only) once Hoosiers are hired and trained,” the agency said in a statement.

Northeast Indiana Works will provide training and hiring assistance. Fort Wayne City Council will consider additional tax benefits, phasing in the company's eligible real estate and business personal property investments.

Brad Chambers, Indiana Secretary of Commerce, praised the company for advancing the “circular economy” desired to encourage more sustainable living.

Indiana is starting “to shift away from the consumption of finite resources to more sustainable alternatives,” he said.

Construction of the facility is expected to be complete in late 2024, with production started in early 2025. The building was constructed “on spec,” or without a specific end user in mind, by The Hagerman Group of Fort Wayne and Great Lakes Capital of Fort Wayne and South Bend.

The 21-acre site and the building represent $6.5 million in investment, the developers said at a groundbreaking ceremony in October 2020.

The building was touted then as an example of forward-thinking economic development that went beyond shovel-ready sites to include customizable buildings.

Do Good, launched in 2021, plans to begin hiring in Fort Wayne this summer. Positions will include skilled labor and facility management. Salary ranges and benefits were not provided in Wednesday's announcement.

Mayor Tom Henry in a statement said he was looking forward to having Do Good Foods as part of the city.

“This substantial and unique investment further positions us as a ... community that's attractive for companies looking to expand and succeed,” he said.

