ARCH honors property owners for restorations

ARCH Inc., the Fort Wayne area's historic preservation organization, announced its 2022 ARCHie awards Wednesday, honoring property owners who have updated historic homes and businesses.

ARCH honored projects in residential and commercial categories:

Single family residential

• 316 W. DeWald St., the Brentwood Tolan House. Leo and Luz Garcia were honored for exterior repairs, a new multi-color paint scheme and new landscaping.

• 1211 W. Berry St. Brian Clifford and Bethany Pruitt were honored for reconstruction of a missing front porch, new paint scheme and new landscaping based on native plants.

• 1211 and 1215 Garden St. Ben and Tammy Wahli, Wahli Enterprises, were honored for extensive interior and exterior rehabilitation of both homes, including removal of composition shingle and aluminum sidings, restoration of original wood siding and trim, porch repairs, new roofing, exterior paint schemes, reconfiguration of the lots to allow for garage construction and construction of a new garage.

• Commendation: 1415 Swinney Park Place. Sasha Aurand, Happy Bones LLC, was honored for interior and exterior rehabilitation including repairs to original wood siding and trim, porch repairs, new roofing and exterior paint scheme.

Multi-family

• 1937-1939-1941 S. Calhoun St. Charles Law & John Schmucker & Sons LLC were honored for full interior and exterior rehabilitation of three deteriorated rowhouses, including extensive masonry repair to walls and porches (including dismantling, cleaning and reconstruction of south porch with original brick), roofing, trim repair, new windows, and paint.

• 809 Belle Ave.. Wildman Enterprises Inc. was honored for interior and exterior rehabilitation, including interior renovation, new paint scheme that highlights the brick window lintels and sills, removal of deteriorated awnings and new landscaping.

Commercial

• 2018-2030 Fairfield Ave. Creager Smith, Garage 53, LLC, was honored for exterior masonry repair and cleaning of stone, extensive repair of second-floor bay windows, reconstruction of canopy at 2018, removal of old signs, restoration of mid-century metal storefronts, new roofing and multi-color paint scheme.

Outreach ARCHies

• 1000 Main St., Lagro. Ron and Lavonne Sparling were honored for foundation-to-roof exterior and interior rehabilitation and renovation of a circa 1857 home, including leveling the original limestone foundation, removing vinyl and aluminum siding and installing new siding.

• Across the Wabash River at 8700 U.S. 27, Geneva. South Adams Trails Inc. was honored in the adaptive reuse category for uniting two historic railroad bridges, one from a Wabash River location and one from the St. Marys river, to create a span across the Wabash River as part of the local trail system.

New construction

• Lutheran Downtown Hospital, 702 Van Buren St., Twila Lee, CEO.

• Commendation: The Bradley Hotel, 204 W. Main St., Zach Miller, general manager