Art This Way to add 6 tactile, inclusive signs

Downtown Fort Wayne and Art This Way will add six tactile signs for the visually impaired to existing mural locations downtown, officials announced Wednesday.

The new signage will raise the total number of murals to 11 with the 3D-printed models designed to be perceived by touch. The signage is an effort to make the public art more inclusive.

The plaques are hung at an accessible height and include a QR code, allowing the viewer to access an audio file of the artist describing their work.

“We hope to continue to make artwork accessible to all—in bold and creative ways,” Art This Way Manager Alexandra Hall said in a press release. “Public art is for everyone.”

The following six murals will receive inclusive signage:

• “Chromabots” by Bryan Ballinger, 840 S. Calhoun St.

• “Hello, Fort Wayne” by Shawn Dunwoody, 840 S. Calhoun St.

• “Lion's Dance” by JUURI, 128 W. Wayne St.

• “River Otter” by Arlin Graff, 919 S. Harrison St.

• “Pontiac Street” by Lyndy Bazile, 123 W Main St.

• “Big Peony” by 0uizi, 123 W. Columbia St.

The following five murals already have inclusive signage:

• “Panda Oops” by Tammy Davis, 127 W. Berry St.

• “Breathe” by Matthew Plett, 113 W. Washington Blvd.

• “The Blue Birds” by Bryan Ballinger, 927 S. Harrison St.

• “Untitled” by 1010, 918 S. Calhoun St.

• “Arouse! For You Must Justify Me” by Tim Parsley and the University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts students, 128 W. Wayne St.

The six additional tactile signs are printed and will be installed later this month.