Fort Wayne/Allen County

VA sets free legal clinic for veterans

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will host a free veteran legal clinic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Wayne VAMC Outpatient Annex, 2500 E. State Blvd.

The free clinic will offer civil legal advice and direct representation to eligible low-income Hoosier military members, veterans, and their dependents provided by the Indiana Legal Services Military Assistance Project.

No appointment is needed. The clinic will be held the fourth Tuesday of each month.

Do it Best to offer grant to nonprofit

The Do it Best Foundation has launched a philanthropic initiative that will provide a charitable grant of up to $150,000 to an area nonprofit. The company's The Big Give will help support an organization or group's community project, providing an initial award of $100,000 plus an additional $50,000 in matching funds.

Applications are accepted through June 3. Three finalists will be announced at the Fore the Cause Do it Best Foundation fundraiser June 20. Finalists will have until July 22 to submit a comprehensive project proposal for grant consideration. The winner will be named in September.

Nonprofit agencies in northeast Indiana can review grant requirements and apply at DoitBestBigGive.org.

Early Childhood Coalition formed

The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership announced Wednesday its Early Learning Committee will join with the newly formed Northeast Indiana Early Childhood Coalition effective immediately.

Led by regional business leaders and educators, including the Early Childhood Alliance, the committee, formed in 2017, helped to advocate and build awareness for the importance of quality early education in the region. The new coalition will include representatives from 11 northeast Indiana counties.

“We are thrilled to announce this new alignment where the hard work of our committee will be leveraged in a new, broader coalition to boost opportunities for our youngest learners and their families,” said Ryan Twiss, vice president of Regional Initiatives with the Regional Partnership.

Area

Lake City makes community gifts

Lake City Bank announced Wednesday it is marking its 150th anniversary by donating $150,000 to 15 community foundations. Each will get $10,000.

Area foundations getting the donations include those for Greater Fort Wayne, DeKalb County, Huntington County, Kosciusko County, Noble County and Whitley County.

