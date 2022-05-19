Legacy Fund turns down PFW dorm

Legacy Joint Funding Committee members determined Wednesday that Purdue University Fort Wayne's student housing project is not one the Legacy Fund will support.

Purdue Fort Wayne had requested $3 million in Legacy Funds for its student housing project. The construction of a 300- to 350-room dormitory was included in the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority's request for state READI funds.

The Legacy Fund consists of money generated by the lease and sale of Fort Wayne's old power utility. The committee, which is made up of City Council members and mayoral appointees, meets twice a year to consider concept letters and applications for Legacy funding.

The members score concept letters on five criteria before determining if the proposal can move onto the application phase. The scoring is partly based on if the proposal is a transformative outcome, if it will leverage private sector investment and if it will serve as a catalyst for additional development.

The members also take into account if the proposal falls into one of the Legacy Fund's initial focus areas of core economic development, downtown and riverfront development or youth prep sports. The least weighted criteria is if the project has an effect on one of the community's priority areas of 21st-century talent, economic development, entrepreneurship, infrastructure or quality of life.

On a scale of zero to 5, a composite score of 3.5 or higher will automatically move on to the application phase. Applications are subject to final approval by City Council. If the score falls at 3.4 or below, a committee member can discuss and further consider the concept letter.

Purdue Fort Wayne's $3 million request received a score of 2.1, and no committee members opened a discussion. City Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, was absent.

Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer of Purdue Fort Wayne declined to comment.

During the five-minute meeting, the committee also went over the Legacy Fund's financial information. Ron Turpin of the committee said the fund's balance is at more than $39 million.

Of the balance, about $8.3 million is being paid back through loans to certain projects, such as the $5 million Legacy loan City Council approved for the Roosevelt Reserves development near Tillman and Hessen Cassel roads.

Since the Legacy Fund was established in 2014, it has funded 11 projects totaling $39.35 millionin community projects.

The next Legacy Joint Funding Committee meeting is set for Nov. 16. The deadline for proposals is Oct. 1.

