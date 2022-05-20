Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette A man takes advantage of ideal spring weather Thursday afternoon while reading a book under a tree overlooking Shoaff Park. Previous Next Friday, May 20, 2022 1:00 am Reading in the park MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Reading in the park Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories FWCS names 1st employee of year No verdict reached in 4 counts of murder NACS reveals salary offer for top superintendent candidate Animal feed maker picks county Rainy day stroll Charges filed for fatal car shooting Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education