County pitches idea of acquiring office building

An Allen County official on Thursday proposed a $49.8 million department consolidation that involves buying a large office building for administrative divisions and repurposing the Rousseau Centre for the judicial system.

The Allen County commissioners, who were represented by Chris Cloud, pitched the proposal to County Council and asked for direction on whether council members would like to discuss the project more. After more than an hour of discussion, Cloud said he would bring an appropriation request to the council's next meeting in June.

The county would buy 1300 S. Clinton St., which is owned by Abridge Pointe LLC and managed by VIA Developments. The building was most recently leased by Lincoln National Corp., and the lease expires this year.

County officials have negotiated the price of almost $12.3 million, which is below market value, Cloud said. The building needs to sell quickly because of tax implications, but the seller is willing to buy it back for the same price if the county's project falls through, he added.

Remodeling the South Clinton building, which is about a quarter of a mile south of Citizens Square, is estimated to cost an additional $19 million, which includes a 15% markup for contingencies based on the current market conditions, Cloud said.

Rousseau Centre, at Main and Clinton streets, would be devoted to the county judicial system, including Allen County Community Corrections. For the plan to work, the city would have to move its police and fire departments out of Rousseau Centre to Citizens Square or another location in 2024. Citizens Square, which is one block to the south, is bordered by Clinton, Berry, Wayne and Barr streets.

Remodeling Rousseau Centre is estimated to cost $14 million, which includes a 23% markup because construction would be years away and prices might continue to rise.

The South Clinton building would have about half a floor for future consolidations, and Rousseau Centre would also have some additional space as well, Cloud said.

The county would no longer have offices in Citizens Square, and it would eventually be able to sell a few small office buildings downtown that Cloud said might be better suited for the private sector.

The project would free up the buildings at 201 W. Superior St., which houses Community Corrections; 1 W. Superior St., which is the home of Allen County Emergency Agency and court offices; and 100 W. Columbia St., which is used for court services. Eventually, part or all of the Bud Meeks Justice Center could be put on the market, depending on how the commissioners move forward with the jail project, Cloud said.

If approved, the almost $50 million project's costs would be spread over four years through 2026.

Cloud made a request to the County Council last year for an $8 million relocation for Community Corrections, but no action was taken, in part because several departments were also outgrowing their spaces.

Councilman Tom Harris, R-2nd, asked Cloud whether he thought city officials might support the project by the council's next meeting in June.

“There's no chance they'll get on board by then,” Cloud said.

Cloud said he thinks the city and county can work through the project together, but that's why it is nice that the seller of the South Clinton building has agreed to buy it back if the project falls through. If the project jeopardizes the county's working relationship with the city, Cloud said the buy-back option would serve as a safety net.

The council members were quiet at first when Cloud asked if they wanted to continue the conversation. Councilman Ken Fries, R-at large, was not shy about his opinion.

“I don't know how it can be answered without a vote, and we can't vote,” he said. “I'm going to say no, but someone else might say yes.”

Council President Kyle Kerley, R-at large, said the conversation should continue.

“I would hope you would come back in June because we owe the owners an answer publicly, and we also owe Community Corrections, others and those judges an answer on direction as well,” Kerley said.

Cloud said the only potential backup plan he has in mind involves new construction, which is estimated to cost at least $225 per square foot. The cost of buying and remodeling the South Clinton building is $156 per square foot.

“We still will need a solution for this,” Cloud said.

