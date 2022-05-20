Local man remembers children lost in 1988 Central Drive fire

For the first time in 34 years, Larry Mitchell will commemorate the death of his three sons knowing who the killer was.

This will not change the public ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday at the site of the May 21, 1988 firebombing at 2928 Central Drive. The plans include a balloon release for all children who have died, and Mitchell will have balloons specifically for the four children who lost their lives April 21 in a mobile home fire on Fort Wayne's north side.

But since January, Mitchell has known that the person who killed Durell, 3; Genayle, 5; and Jermaine, 11, was probably a man named Jarvis Jefferson.

Fort Wayne police announced that based on "overwhelming evidence," Jefferson was the person who threw the Molotov cocktail through the front window of the Central home. The fire also sent Sandra K. Mitchell, the boy's mother and Mitchell's wife, to the burn unit for skin grafts on her arm, and also hospitalized her adult son, Contrail Ruff.

Although that evidence supports three murder charges against Jefferson, also known as Rohi Isreal, he died of a drug overdose on Dec. 28, 2020. The department officially closed the cold case after decades.

"For Jefferson, I don't hate him," Mitchell said. "I forgive him."

Sandra Mitchell did not live to see Jefferson identified as the killer. She succumbed to a disease on Nov. 26, 2019, Mitchell said.

He concentrates now on the children, telling parents to hold their children, from babies to teenagers, every day. He helps remember those who've died, too, such as the four in the mobile home fire, Matthew Damron, 10; Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5; Jefferson Goff, 3; and Rosalynn Goff, 2.

Saturday afternoon's ceremony will also include crosses and photos of the Mitchells' three boys and a fire truck there for an hour before the ceremony begins.

Asked whether knowing about Jefferson will change the significance of the commemoration for Mitchell or provided closure for him, he refers back to the faith that kept him strong for decades.

"I thank Jesus Christ all the years," he said. "I thank Jesus Christ for faith, hope and love."

If it weren't for his faith, he would "lose it," he said. "He kept me strong in his faith."

Mitchell also asks others to pray for "our children, our schools, colleges and nation."

