Sawmill expansion plan gets delayed

A decision on a proposal to expand a sawmill was delayed for 60 days after the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals learned about continuing health and building-related violations at the property.

Neil Graber and Graber Lumber LP, which operates the sawmill at 17528 Cuba Road in Springfield Township near Spencerville, asked to amend an existing variance to construct a 28,800-square-foot addition on the east side of an industrial building on land zoned for agricultural use.

The new building would serve as a wood-drying facility, the application says.

But examination by the Department of Planning Services staff found a problem – a 15,680-square-foot building that had been built without permits. Consultation with the Allen County Department of Health also revealed continuing sewage violations.

The property's residence had a failed on-site sewage system. And the sawmill business had been using “temporary” sewage holding tanks – for six years.

“That's way past temporary use,” said Dave Fiess, the health department's environmental services director. He spoke at the zoning appeals meeting.

Fiess previously wrote planners that the property had “a history of noncompliance ... from complaints of raw sewage ... due to overflowing tanks, as well as complaints regarding purposely pumping raw sewage from the tanks onto the ground utilizing a sump pump.”

The property owners had received orders to comply with regulations from both local and state health officials but had not submitted plans for correction to the state for years, Fiess's letter said.

He asked the board to deny any changes until an on-site sewage system is fully installed for the residence and the business.

Fort Wayne architect Matt Kelty of Kelty Tappy Design, representing the property owners, asked for a continuance to handle the issues.

He said he had a telephone call earlier that day because the owners were concerned about another issue on the property – noise from a debarking machine.

After discussion on whether to grant 60 or 90 days for the continuance, the board voted unanimously for 60 days. Fiess said he supported the measure.

“We will hustle to match whatever you give us,” Kelty said.

The property has had more than a dozen requests to the board of zoning appeals for changes in what could be done on the land. The requests date to 1991, including modifications in 1995 after a fire.

Several requests concerned controlling noise from the sawmill.

Prior to the meeting Wednesday afternoon, the planning staff also recommended tabling the pending change until issues were resolved.

The request will be revisited at the board's meeting at 1 p.m. July 20 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

