Violet's Garden to move forward

Violet's Garden residential development passed its second round of approvals Thursday with a unanimous vote from the Allen County Plan Commission.

The 123-lot development on the city's south side straddles Fort Wayne's city border, requiring approval from both the city and county.

Sixty-two lots are outside the city, in an unincorporated part of the county. The development also includes 102 apartment units on the city side.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission passed its portion of the project Monday night.

Testimony at a county public hearing last week aired concerns about long response times from county-based emergency services. A neighboring property owner also said the proposed homes would be too closely spaced.

County plan commission member John Henry said that troubled him. He said the issue was out of the plan commission's jurisdiction, however, and voted for the approval, which was unanimous.

Michelle Wood, senior planner for the Department of Planning Services said on further consideration, the development had a few lots smaller than allowed by zoning law. She said the developer is adjusting lot lines to comply.

A problem with routing an entrance to the development through an adjoining private drive also had been worked out, Wood said. The development now has one entrance from Chinchilla Lane and one from South Anthony Boulevard, she said.

Violet's Garden is off Fox Point Trail and South Anthony Boulevard near Villa Capri Apartments and the South Dellwood Park development. The project is in the general area of Walmart and Menards. The developer is Pure Construction, Fort Wayne.

The development will not require rezoning by either the city or the county because the land is already appropriately zoned.

