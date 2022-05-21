Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Elementary school students from Alyssum Montessori School cross the Van Buren Street bridge Friday with their teacher after playing at Bloomingdale Park. Previous Next Saturday, May 21, 2022 1:00 am Heading back to school MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Heading back to school Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Man killed in motorcycle, SUV crash Man guilty on 4 murder counts Southwest Fire District wanting break of its own Violet's Garden to move forward County pitches idea of acquiring office building Reading in the park Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education