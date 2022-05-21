Fort Wayne/Allen County

Goshen Avenue work wins award

Fort Wayne's Goshen Avenue improvements project received the 2021 APWA-Indiana Chapter Public Works Project of the Year award in the transportation category.

The $5.3 million project features a roundabout that improved traffic flow, incorporated pedestrian traffic and revitalized the neighborhood, including new lighting, an enclosed drainage system, consolidation or removal of multiple access points, and pedestrian-friendly walkwaysalong the street, city officials said.

About 18,500 vehicles travel on the roundabout daily. With the continuous traffic flow from vehicles that are no longer stopping at lights, emissions from idling cars is estimated to be reduced by 20%.

The city also partnered with the Public Arts Commission and Community Development to produce a functional art installation. A large sculpture will be placed at the center of the roundabout, representing both the history and the future. Green space with low-maintenance plantings was also included.

Wealth gap topic of YWCA dialogue

YWCA Northeast Indiana's Diversity Dialogue series is back this year.

The second dialogue in the series, “Generational Wealth Gap,” will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Indiana Tech's Seitz Conference Center/Andorfer Commons.

The forum will focus on reasons for and the impact of the generational wealth gap.

After the discussion, attendees can visit informational tables and discuss ways to reduce the wealth gap in areas such as finances, banking, education, employment and job creation.

The featured speaker will be sociologist and author Pat Ashton, and table leader experts scheduled to participate include Rachel Blakeman, Sheila Anderson, Deb Romary and Kibwe Cooper.

Falcon chicks atop building get bands

Peregrine falcon parents – father Jamie and mother Moxie – watched protectively with loud and angry squawking as their two chicks were briefly removed from the nest atop Indiana Michigan Power Center to receive their identification bands and names: Nova and Kiri.

During a banding ceremony Thursday, the Indiana Audubon Society, Soarin' Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources worked to band the two female chicks.

This brings to 66 the number of chicks that have been hatched and banded atop Indiana Michigan Power Center since 1996.

Moxie and Jamie have been nesting atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center since 2012. One of Moxie's and Jamie's offspring, Flash, is believed to be the father of new chicks in a nest in downtown South Bend. This would make Moxie and Jamie grandparents.

Watch Moxie, Jamie, Nova and Kiri in their nest on the FalconCam 24 hours a day at www.indianamichiganpower.com/falconcam.

