Ceremony today to honor slain children

For the first time in 34 years, Larry Mitchell will commemorate the death of his three sons knowing who the killer was.

That knowledge won't change the public ceremony at 2 p.m. today at the site of the firebombing, 2928 Central Drive. The plans include a balloon release for all children who have died, and Mitchell will have balloons specifically for the four children who lost their lives April 21 in a mobile home fire on Fort Wayne's north side.

But since January, Mitchell has known that the person who killed his children – Durell, 3; Genayle, 5; and Jermaine, 11 – was probably a man named Jarvis Jefferson.

Fort Wayne police said they have “overwhelming evidence” that Jefferson was the person who threw a Molotov cocktail through the front window of the Central Drive home. The fire also sent Sandra K. Mitchell, the boy's mother and Mitchell's wife, to the burn unit for skin grafts on her arm, and also hospitalized her adult son, Contrail Ruff.

Although that evidence supports three murder charges against Jefferson, also known as Rohi Isreal, he cannot be tried because he died of a drug overdose Dec. 28, 2020. However, the department officially closed the cold case after decades.

“For Jefferson, I don't hate him,” Mitchell said. “I forgive him.”

Sandra Mitchell did not live to see Jefferson identified as the killer. She died of unrelated causes in 2019, Mitchell said.

He concentrates now on the children, telling parents to hold their children, from babies to teenagers, every day. He helps remember those who've met tragic endings, too.

That includes the four siblings who died last month in a fire in Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park off Dupont Road. They were Matthew Damron, 10; Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5; Jefferson Goff, 3; and Rosalynn Goff, 2.

This afternoon's ceremony will also include crosses and photos of the Mitchells' three boys.

A fire truck is scheduled to arrive an hour before the ceremony begins.

Asked whether knowing about Jefferson will change the significance of the commemoration for Mitchell or provided closure for him, he refers back to the faith that kept him strong for decades.

“I thank Jesus Christ all the years,” he said. “I thank Jesus Christ for faith, hope and love.”

If it weren't for his faith, he would “lose it,” he said. “He kept me strong in his faith.”

Mitchell also asks others to pray for “our children, our schools, colleges and nation.”

