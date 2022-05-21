Mental health 'big issue' in new jail

The Allen County commissioners Friday again discussed how to address overcrowding at the local jail.

The update came a week after about 20 people gathered in front of Citizens Square to oppose building a new jail during the time the commissioners were set to meet. That meeting was canceled with two days' notice “due to a lack of agenda items,” a news release said.

Opponents said they didn't understand how the meeting could be canceled when a weekly jail update was on the agenda.

The commissioners submitted a plan Monday as required by U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty, who ruled against the county in a class-action lawsuit regarding the Allen County Jail's conditions.

In the plan, the commissioners said construction of some type will be required to address overcrowding. That could mean construction of a partial facility that would work in conjunction with the current jail or a new jail, but Commissioner Nelson Peters said the commissioners are still researching the issue.

“We fully understand that mental health is a big, big issue in the incarceration quagmire,” Peters said. “In order to reduce the numbers on a more permanent basis, we're really going to have to look at dealing with the cause.”

The commissioners have reached out to mental health providers, the Family and Social Services Administration and state legislators for guidance and funding opportunities.

Commissioner Rich Beck said mental illness is an issue that is much larger than the Allen County Jail. He recognized that mental illness and addiction issues create a “vicious cycle” for many offenders.

“We're really trying to tackle a problem that is really a societal problem,” Beck said. “This jail is just a microcosm of what you find in society.”

Beck also addressed rumors that the current jail is being vacated for riverfront development use. He said the driving force behind their plan is “doing the right thing.”

“The reason to move is to plan for the future, and we can't do that on the postal stamp parcel of land that we have today,” Beck said.

The jail is currently landlocked on 4 acres downtown. The commissioners are looking for 60 to 70 acres for whatever facility officials choose to build so judicial services can keep up with the county's growth.

Peters said the commissioners have been transparent through the process, including creating a website to keep residents informed on jail plans. People can see the commissioners' plan and the federal court order online at www.allencounty.us/jail.

Commissioner Therese Brown said the officials are working with judicial and law enforcement officials to meet the court order and develop a long-term plan.

“This is a constant, moving, breathing process, and it won't be dealt with overnight,” Brown said.

“But it does need to be addressed systematically with all of those partners being able to address their portion in it.”

