Rezoning near GM plant wins county OK

The Allen County commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning of land proposed for a 207-lot subdivision near the General Motors plant – against the county plan commission's recommendation.

Before the Cedar Grove development can become a reality, Granite Ridge Builders will have to get approval from the Allen County Plan Commission on its primary development plan.

The plan commission gave the Cedar Grove proposal a rare 5-0 “do not pass” recommendation in February, after delaying the vote several times since August.

The county commissioners had delayed their final decision on the rezoning twice for 30 days each time.

They hoped to learn more about the new comprehensive plan, which senior planner Michelle Wood said won't be ready until later this year.

The commissioners' approval was unexpected – not just because it went against the recommendation. It also wasn't included on the agenda.

Chris Cloud, chief of staff, brought up the delayed request Friday in other business, so the item was not legally required to be listed on the agenda released 48 hours before the meeting. The plan commission's denial would have stood if the county commissioners had not taken action by June 8.

Without discussion, Commissioner Rich Beck moved to approve the request to rezone 77.6 acres in the 11000 to 14200 blocks of Feighner Road in Lafayette Township from agricultural to single-family residential. The commissioners voted 3-0.

The plan commission took no action on the Cedar Grove primary development plan in February because it would be moot if the rezoning wasn't approved. The commission makes final decisions on development plans.

Granite Ridge has proposed developing more than 200 single-family homes near the southeast corner of the intersection of Interstates 469 and 69 with two access points on Feighner Road.

Commissioner Nelson Peters is also a member of the plan commission, and he was absent from its February meeting. Plan commission members cited a lack of other planned residential development near the site on the west side of the 11000 to 14200 blocks of Feighner Road and the site's proximity to major industrial development for their recommendation that the rezoning request be denied.

At the project's public hearing, neighbors said they didn't want the zoning to change from agricultural to single-family residential. They said the development would not be in character with the rural area and would likely lead to more housing. Neighbors also have opposed nearby industrial development.

Wood, the county's senior planner, told the commissioners in March that the rezoning was a big decision because the land is also suited for industrial uses. With this rezoning, more subdivisions in the area will likely follow.

Commissioner Therese Brown said in March the plan commission's decision seems contradictory considering it chose not to give a recommendation on an industrial development in the same area last year.

