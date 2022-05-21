Semis creating issues at Amazon

Allen County officials are putting some rules in place on the roads surrounding the Amazon facility on Smith Road.

Bill Hartman, director of the highway department, asked the Allen County commissioners for approval for a few road signs, including a “No Trucks” sign on Ferguson Road and a “No Parking” sign on Airport Expressway between Coverdale and Smith roads.

Commissioner Rich Beck said Friday that the county is dealing with some challenges near the Amazon facility.

“Their trucks are starting to park along the expressway,” Beck said. “They are going down Ferguson Road to access Coverdale Road. Ferguson Road is not equipped to handle semis.”

A public hearing wasn't held on Amazon's development plan because it didn't require rezoning or waivers, but neighbors said in 2020 that they worried about heavy truck traffic on roads including Coverdale and Ferguson.

All traffic will still be allowed on Coverdale and Smith roads.

Beck said county officials have discussed the problems with local Amazon officials, but issues remain.

“They've done what they could in terms of correcting the situation,” Beck said, “so we are going to take some enforcement action to keep the roads safe.”

