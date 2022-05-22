Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Kids get a laugh at a metal man street performer Saturday during this years BuskerFest near Indiana Michigan Power Plaza. Previous Next Sunday, May 22, 2022 1:00 am BuskerFest back in business MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette BuskerFest back in business Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Semis creating issues at Amazon Rezoning near GM plant wins county OK Mental health 'big issue' in new jail City COVID numbers on the rise Crash with SUV kills motorcyclist Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education