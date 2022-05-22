The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded its second-quarter grants to five organizations. They are:

• Butler Youth Evangelistic Association – $5,000

• Image of Hope Ranch LLC – $5,000

• Spencerville Fire Department – $5,000

• Alliance Industries – $4,000

• Full Strength Network – $3,000

All recipients are either in or do business in DeKalb.

DeKalb's Voices of Philanthropy, a youth granting arm of the foundation, awarded its spring grants to 11 organizations. They are:

• Inspiration Ministries – $2,000

• Butler Youth Evangelistic Association – $1,000

• DeKalb Humane Society – $1,000

• Hope for Her Inc. – $1,000

• Junior Achievement Serving DeKalb County – $1,000

• Image of Hope Ranch – $950

• Lakewood Park Christian School – $750

• Judy A Morrill Recreation Center – $591

• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry – $500

• Respect Team – $500

• Women's Care Center – $500