Sunday, May 22, 2022 1:00 am
Grants
The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded its second-quarter grants to five organizations. They are:
• Butler Youth Evangelistic Association – $5,000
• Image of Hope Ranch LLC – $5,000
• Spencerville Fire Department – $5,000
• Alliance Industries – $4,000
• Full Strength Network – $3,000
All recipients are either in or do business in DeKalb.
DeKalb's Voices of Philanthropy, a youth granting arm of the foundation, awarded its spring grants to 11 organizations. They are:
• Inspiration Ministries – $2,000
• Butler Youth Evangelistic Association – $1,000
• DeKalb Humane Society – $1,000
• Hope for Her Inc. – $1,000
• Junior Achievement Serving DeKalb County – $1,000
• Image of Hope Ranch – $950
• Lakewood Park Christian School – $750
• Judy A Morrill Recreation Center – $591
• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry – $500
• Respect Team – $500
• Women's Care Center – $500
