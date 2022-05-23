3D printers highlight library's Maker Lab

John O'Rourke couldn't help but be entranced Sunday as a 3D printer whirred inside the Allen County Public Library's downtown Maker Lab.

The machine laid layer upon layer of yellow plant-based plastic filament until, after about 25 minutes, a five-link chain was completed. It's a process O'Rourke has seen about 100 times, he said, but it continues to fascinate him.

“It's fun stuff,” said O'Rourke, who is involved with the Maker Lab through his role as assistant manager of Access Fort Wayne.

The space offers more than 3D printers – including a sound recording booth, VHS to DVD conversion stations and a vinyl cutter – but O'Rourke said it's no accident that the printers and some of their creations line the windows overlooking the main library's grand hall.

“These definitely are the star players,” O'Rourke said.

The Georgetown branch also has a Maker Lab that offers similar services. Kara Stevenson, ACPL marketing manager, said she recently visited that location and saw the interest it sparked, especially among children.

“The nature of curiosity,” she said.

O'Rourke didn't know the exact price of the library's 3D printing equipment, but he estimated the devices likely cost a few thousand dollars compared to smaller home 3D printers, which people can buy for a few hundred dollars.

The rate to print 3D items at the library is $1 per hour, O'Rourke said, noting that supports the cost of the filament. Payment is accepted after projects are successfully printed.

Typically a busy place, the facility had few visitors Sunday afternoon, but one 3D printer was in the early stages of a 51-hour job. A cosplayer – someone who dresses up as a character from a work of fiction – was printing a piece for a helmet, O'Rourke said.

The machines offer endless possibilities. An intricate model of Hogwarts Castle and a painted bust of actor Bryan Cranston are among the pieces on display. But the products aren't always decorative. O'Rourke said businesspeople have used the printers to make prototypes, and ACPL employees have printed 3D objects for take-home program kits.

Whatever the project, O'Rourke said, the activity encourages critical thinking skills as designs are refined.

“That's what it's all about,” O'Rourke said. “All about trial and error.”

Help is always available at the Maker Lab, O'Rourke said, but he recommends people take the library's free introductory 3D printing class to get started. Information is available at www.acpl.lib.in.us under the “Events” tab.

