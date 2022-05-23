Plaintiffs in jail lawsuit say more aggressive steps needed

Plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit say Allen County officials can take more aggressive steps to meet a federal judge’s order to improve conditions at the county jail.

U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty said March 31 in response to the lawsuit that the Allen County Jail is chronically overcrowded and understaffed, leading to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates' injuries.

The county commissioners submitted short-term and long-term plans on May 16 to meet the judge’s permanent injunction, which requires officials to maintain a safe environment at the jail and to have sufficient staffing for adequate supervision. It also requires inmates be given three one-hour recreations period a week, which is expected to be expanded to five periods a week once a long-term solution is implemented.

The plaintiffs — including inmate Vincent Morris who initially filed the lawsuit and the American Civil Liberties Union — filed a response Monday.

The plaintiffs said the commissioners have proposed their solutions "as purely tentative."

“This is not satisfactory and suggests a lack of understanding as to the nature of a permanent injunction," the response said. "This injunction here does not just bind the human beings who currently hold the offeice of Allen County Sheriff or Allen County Commissioner, so that future holders of the office are free to disregard its terms."

The commissioners’ plan notes that new construction will be needed to address the problems but said the scope of construction has not been determined. The plan said the county might construct an entirely new jail or construct a new facility that works in conjunction with the current jail.

"The wisdom of using the existing facility, given the numerous problems found by the court, appears dubious," the plaintiffs’ response said.

The judge asked for a general construction plan and the number of inmates who can occupy the new facility once constructed. The commissioners have said studies have shown 1,500 beds will be necessary to keep up with the county’s growth, but they think a more realistic figure might be between 1,100 and 1,200 beds, the plan said.

"It is unclear what this means," the response said. "But what is clear is that defendants have not complied with this court’s order that it be apprised of the construction plan and the prisoner occupancy of the new or reconstructed facility."

The commissioners’ plan included an indoor area that is being repurposed for recreation that will be available June 1. A cell block schedule for recreation was submitted, but the plaintiffs said many blocks are missing.

The jail has 732 beds but averaged about 775 inmates between April 4 and May 6. The judge said the jail is above-capacity when it houses more than 80% or 85% — more than 586 or 622 — of its beds.

About 125 inmates were using plastic boats instead of beds on May 6, the response said.

The county also needs to hire about 80 more correctional officers, the plaintiffs said in their response. The court found that at least 201 corrections officers would be needed to place two officers in each module.

When the commissioners filed the plan, the county was down to 123 correctional officers. The county can hire up to 144 correctional officers under the current budget approved by Allen County Council.

County officials say they are trying to recruit more staff, but the plaintiffs said that isn’t enough. They asked that County Council members increase the department’s budget to include salaries for 201 correctional officers.

The plaintiffs also suggested raising the starting salary to make hiring easier. Vigo County Council increased the starting salary of correctional officers by $2 an hour to $20 an hour.

The plaintiffs plan to ask at a June 16 hearing that county officials immediately articulate a specific proposal to meet the court’s requirement and to show that inmates are receiving three one-hour recreation periods a week. They will also ask officials to explain further steps that have been taken to work with criminal justice stakeholders on the long-term solution.

The commissioners will also be asked to explain their efforts to increase the number of correctional officers to 201, as well as actions taken to attract officers, such as increasing salaries.

