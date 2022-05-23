Unemployment drops in the region

The Fort Wayne region's unemployment rate, already at a low 2.6% in March, dropped to 2.2% in April, according to figures released today by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The rate for the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Statistical Area matches the state's rate. The MSA consists of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties.

Allen County's unemployment rate, at 2.3% stands slightly higher than the statewide rate, as does Fort Wayne's at 2.5%.

Adams, DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties all had an April unemployment rate below 2%. LaGrange, at 1.3%, tied with Boone County for the lowest unemployment rate in Indiana.

Statewide, all counties had April unemployment rates below 5%, the threshold economists consider full employment. The highest unemployment rate was in Lake County, at 3.9%, followed by Howard County’s 3.8%.

"Local labor markets continue to be favorable to job seekers," said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute.

"We continue to have plenty of open jobs locally, yet the number of available workers isn’t keeping pace," she said.

