Fort Wayne/Allen County

City enforcing weed program

Fort Wayne's Tall Grass/Weed Program began Monday. Neighborhood Code Compliance is responsible for enforcing the City's Tall Grass/Weed Program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than 9 inches.

The public should call 311 or 260-427-8311 to report a possible violation. Individuals reporting a violation will need to have the property's specific street address to register the concern.

Ivy Tech to offer COVID vaccines

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination and clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3 in room CC1640 of the Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.

No appointment is needed, but a state-issued ID will be required. Those younger than 18 must have parental consent, which can be completed while on-site.

COVID-19 testing will also be available.

Artists to discuss MLK monument

The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission will host an artist talk regarding the Pillars of Hope and Justice Monument in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The event will be at 6 p.m. June 9 in Overlook Hall at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.

The talk will feature one of the artists, Shane Allbritton of RE:site, along with team member Caitlin Dashiell. The RE:site team will share inspiration for the design and information on fabrication. It will be held in conjunction with the Museum's Second Thursday Event, which begins at 5 p.m.

– Journal Gazette