City's COVID rental aid ends

Fort Wayne's Community Development Division announced Monday that it has closed the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and will not accept new applications.

The city established the program with federal funding to temporarily assist residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with paying rent and utility bills.

The program was closed once all of the funds were committed. The city does not expect to receive additional funding for the program, but it will pursue other funding to help keep families in their homes, a news release said.

The city has helped about 6,322 households that have received more than $19 million in assistance from the program. Since March 8, 2021, the city has used about $17.7 million in rental assistance and $2.1 million in utility assistance for Fort Wayne households, a news release said.

Fort Wayne residents who need rent and utility assistance can apply to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority by calling 211 or going online to www.indianahousingnow.org. Renters experiencing a housing or eviction crisis can contact the Just Neighbors Eviction Intervention Program at 260-918-6662.

The city will announce more partnerships to address housing instability in the upcoming weeks, the news release said.

