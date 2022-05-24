Metal recycler to get tax credits

A European company planning to invest $340 million in a Fort Wayne facility has been awarded up to $2.5 million in tax credits from the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the IEDC announced Monday.

Exurban, based in the United Kingdom, recycles metal from electronics including computers, televisions and cellphones. The company plans a zero-waste smelter, the company's first U.S. location, for 77 acres in the Adams Township Industrial Park near Adams Center and East Paulding roads.

Company officials said the facility will be the world's first.

Exurban's plans were announced in April when it bought the land from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission.

The company, which plans to hire up to 200 people by the end of 2026, also received a $200,000 training grant from the IEDC.

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Brad Chambers, state secretary of commerce, met with company officials in the United Kingdom during a recent trip to Europe.

Holcomb in a news release said the company will create “significant economic impacts” throughout the region.

Holcomb said he and Chambers were impressed with Exurban's “global expertise in metals and knew a close partnership would allow us to help shape a sustainable world together.”

Exurban can extract valuable gold, silver, copper from discarded devices so the metals can be reused in new electronics. Construction of the smelter is set to begin in 2023.

Millions of tons of waste from electronics are now sent to landfills or shipped overseas every year. Exurban hopes to reverse that by seeing metals and plastics as raw materials instead of waste products, company officials said in the news release.

The IEDC's tax credits are performance-based, meaning no money will be released until the company hires and trains local workers. Exurban is one of more than 90 companies from the United Kingdom that employ about 36,800 people in Indiana.

