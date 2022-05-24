Non-Rotarians' service to others honored

Five area residents were honored during Monday's lunchtime meeting of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club by receiving the Paul Harris Community Service Award.

The award, which this year carried a $1,000 prize to a charity of each recipient's choice, is given to non-Rotarians chosen by local Rotarians. Recipients exemplify “Service Above Self,” Rotary International's motto.

Award winners were:

• Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, a founder of Vera Bradley and recent developer of The Bradley, a downtown Fort Wayne boutique hotel. She donated her prize to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, which she co-founded with Patricia Miller.

• Dave Harris, a veteran who founded Our Turn to Serve, an organization for matching veterans facing metal health challenges with trained service dogs. He plans to donate to the Indiana K-9 Rescue, which recently merged with Our Turn to Serve.

• The Rev. Bill McGill of Imani Baptist Church in Fort Wayne, who founded the One Church, One Offender, which matches inmates with church volunteer mentors. McGill has been involved with many civil rights and social justice issues. He plans to donate his award to One Church, One Offender.

• Jeanne Zehr, who established MindCAP in Fort Wayne, which helps people advance their cognitive, emotional and social skills. She also has been active in international teaching and support, including working with Destiny Rescue, a program helping girls leave trafficking situations abroad. She donated her award to Jennifer's Harbor, a faith-based Fort Wayne youth development organization.

• Allison Ballard, of Fort Wayne Dance Collective and founder of Fort Wayne Taiko, will also receive a Paul Harris award this year. She will receive the award at a later date, as she could not attend Monday's meeting.

