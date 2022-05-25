City Council buys 6.4 acres for riverfront

The Fort Wayne City Council voted Tuesday to buy 6.4 acres just north of downtown for $4.5 million to advance riverfront development.

The acquisition from P-Americas, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., includes a distribution facility at 1207 N. Harrison St.

The city's Redevelopment Commission approved the sale this month. Officials believe it will attract new private investments that would bring additional revenue to the city, providing more compatible use to adjacent neighborhoods and public investment in the Riverfront public space areas.

“The Harrison Street property is among the most strategically-located and valuable sites in the community,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement.

“The site is large enough to accommodate multiple projects, which will bring more people, businesses, and vibrancy to the north side of the river. Redeveloping the site with pedestrian-oriented development will also dramatically improve connectivity between the riverfront, the Wells Street Corridor and the Bloomingdale neighborhood.”

The source of funding for the acquisition will be the Riverfront local income tax rate. The City Council passed an ordinance in 2017 that set aside a portion of the local income tax revenue to be used in the Riverfront area for construction of public space, such as Promenade Park, for property acquisition, riverbank stabilization, and public private partnership opportunities.

The Redevelopment Commission will take possession of the 6.4 acres when Pepsi moves to a new distribution facility near Fort Wayne International Airport that will be built by the developer, ET Fort Wayne IV, LLC for more than $19 million.

The council on Tuesday approved a tax incentive on the new distribution center property to be constructed for Pepsi to assist with the relocation. Construction of the new Pepsi facility is expected to begin this summer and be completed mid-2023, city officials said.

“Pepsi recognized the opportunity to be a good corporate citizen and maintain our strong presence in Fort Wayne as we have for the past 80 years,” said Sean Bishop, vice president of sales for PepsiCo Beverages North America North Division. “We are excited to be able to facilitate the ongoing redevelopment of the riverfront, while retaining all of our existing employees and reinvesting in the community.”

