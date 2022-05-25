City Council OKs buying water district

Fort Wayne City Council signed off Tuesday on City Utilities' acquisition of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District after months of contention.

City Utilities officials asked for City Council's approval in December on the deal that would save the district's 3,150 customers each more than $600 a year after City Utilities takes on the sewer district's debt.

If the acquisition goes through, the state would provide a $5 million grant to City Utilities, and the State Revolving Fund would refinance the sewer district's $7 million in debt at 0% interest for 35 years.

The request failed in December when the council opposed it with a 5-4 vote, in part because of a lack of county representation on the proposed sewer district board. The initial proposal included a nine-member sewer district board with six city appointees.

City and county officials have worked on various proposals that would work for City Utilities and a majority of City Council members. One proposal included an advisory board to give feedback to the sewer district board.

The latest proposal keeps the sewer district's board the same as it is now. Matthew Wirtz, deputy director of City Utilities and a sewer district board member, said the board would essentially be an advisory board since City Utilities will have authority over all of its customers, including the ones it acquires from the district.

The sewer district will be kept intact so City Utilities can access more funding opportunities. Even with the district's debt, Wirtz said the deal will be a net positive for City Utilities.

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he doesn't agree with county residents being served by City Utilities without having elected officials or other representatives they can go to with issues.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said he was unsure of whether to trust City Utilities officials on the details of the acquisition proposal.

“I've been approached four times. Four times, what City Utilities explained to me was different than what reality was,” Jehl said.

He was most recently told the deal was a simple asset acquisition, but he later found out that City Utilities will change its service areas outside of the sewer district's current service areas. The acquisition has the potential to affect all unincorporated Allen County residents that aren't in an established service area by another agency such as Huntertown.

Wirtz said no residents will be forced to connect to City Utilities, and residents who refuse to connect will not be fined. The sewer district can currently fine residents who refuse to connect up to $100 a day.

Residents who use septic systems can get exemptions from connecting through the Allen County Board of Health for up to 20 years. Unincorporated Allen County has about 14,000 residents on septic systems.

Dustin Petersen, who is a county resident who uses a septic system, said the deal isn't fair to the county's future growth and residents.

“This is not a just transaction,” he said.

Multiple council members brought up concerns from Brandon Seifert, president of Huntertown Town Council, who has said the acquisition will limit opportunities for Huntertown's sewer services. Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said Seifert wants City Utilities officials to put the fact that they won't encroach on Huntertown's services in writing. Wirtz said Huntertown's sewer rights are protected by state law.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, was the sole council member to change his vote on the acquisition between December and Tuesday. During the discussion that lasted almost an hour and a half, Arp said he could see a lot of good in the acquisition.

The acquisition passed with a vote of 5-4 as Arp joined support from Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd; Tom Freistroffer, R-at large; Geoff Paddock, D-5th; and Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, Ensley, Jehl and Tucker voted against the acquisition.

The next City Council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. June 7.

dfilchak@jg.net