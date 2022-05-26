Club 44 approved for 2nd expansion

Club 44, an adult entertainment business across Coldwater Road from Glenbrook Square mall, has been allowed to expand the size of its business for the second time.

The strip club at 4030 Coldwater Road in Fort Wayne was approved to add a 1,224-square-foot addition to the front of its building by the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals.

The approval was granted last week as a special use for the property, which is in an area zoned limited industrial and operates now as an existing nonconforming use that predates current zoning rules.

The applicant, B&B Property Holdings LLC, Fort Wayne, said the addition was necessary to comply with Fort Wayne's law on sexually oriented businesses, G-19-07-35. The law prohibits some activities and prescribes distances from patrons for others.

B&B company has a Fort Wayne post office box for its address and is run by Bryan Meriwether of Coldwater, Michigan, and Brent Losier of Huntertown, according to state corporations records.

Sexually oriented businesses are permitted in Fort Wayne by current zoning only in the intensive commercial zoning district. This business also is too close to a residential area and a church to be allowed even if the site were rezoned to intensive commercial, a report prepared by the staff of the Department of Planning Services says.

The previous addition, granted in 2017, was to the rear of the building. It was called a deck in application papers but was shown with walls and a roof. The application provides no details about the new addition's design or its use other than its location. No development plan is required to be filed because the addition is for a single building.

The approval, with several conditions, came after little discussion, except about removing parts of a fence from the south side of the property.

The club was previously known as Stewie's.

The new addition will not add to traffic or exterior noise, which will be contained within the building, according to the applicants.

