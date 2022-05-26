Headwaters Fountain again turned off

The popular Headwaters Fountain, which usually sees hundreds of people each summer enjoying its water spouts, will be put on pause again this year until renovations can be made.

Geoff Paddock, executive director of Headwaters Park Alliance, which manages Headwaters Park where the fountain is located, said that after 24 years, the fountain is in need of quite a bit of renovation, including a water recirculation system and fixing the chlorination to meet today's hygiene standards.

“We have to rework this and rebuild it,” Paddock said. “It sounds maybe easy, but it's complicated and expensive.”

The fountain has been turned off since 2020 because of COVID-19 safety concerns. Because the fountain needs to be reworked, Paddock said the decision was made to not turn it on this year as well.

Paddock estimates it will cost between $150,000 to $200,000 to upgrade the fountain. He said Headwaters Park Alliance is working on a plan that meets the Fort Wayne Parks Department's expectations to move forward, with the goal of opening the fountain in summer 2023.

In addition to the fountain, the Headwaters Park Alliance is creating a list of other improvements that need to be done to the park, which has some sections that are 25 years old, Paddock said.

“We're proud of Headwaters, it's worn well, but after 25 years it needs some improvements,” Paddock said.

Because most festivals were canceled over the last two years due to the pandemic, Paddock said Headwaters lost 80% of its festival revenue in 2020 and 50% last year. On a good festival year, Paddock said that more than 500,000 people would come through the gates of the park. He expects this season to be at 80%, which will help when it comes to raising money for the park improvements – starting with the fountain.

“It is a popular feature,” Paddock said. “It provided a lot of family entertainment. And it's free of charge.”

trich@jg.net