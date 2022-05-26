Holiday travel expected to beat 2019 levels

This Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest for travel since 2019.

Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA, said 39.2 million travelers are expected this weekend, with 90% of them driving. In Indiana alone, 835,000 people will be traveling, with 771,000 of those heading behind the wheel, AAA predicted.

Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, said “there is usually an uptick” in airport travel each holiday weekend. He expects Fort Wayne International Airport to start seeing holiday weekend travelers today.

Hinderman said he doesn't know the exact number of travelers the airport is expecting this weekend, but he believes all aircrafts will be full. He also expects as many travelers as during Memorial Day weekend in 2019.

Despite gas prices reaching past $4.50 per gallon, it doesn't appear to have deterred those making travel plans. Indiana had an average pump price of $4.58 for a gallon of regular gas of Wednesday, down a couple cents from last week but up from $3.92 a month ago, according to AAA.

“Even though gas prices are high, people are still ready to hit the road,” Hart said.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis, said there is a 1% increase in the number of people traveling this summer compared with last summer, and gas is $1.50 more than this time last year. Gas demand generally peaks in mid- to-late July.

According to AAA, gas prices have either remained flat or risen every day since April 24 and have set a record each day since May 10. The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.59, and gas nationwide is above $4 per gallon.

“People are going to be changing their behaviors,” Hart said. “(They are) budgeting more, traveling shorter distances, not dining out or shopping as much.”

Hart recommends travelers have their vehicles inspected – battery, fuel, tires, etc. – before leaving this weekend. She also recommends travelers pack snacks and water to save money on food. In addition, travelers should remember that gas is always higher near airports and attractions.

mwilkins@jg.net