Staff shortages stunt pool hours

City pools are set to open for the season next month, but residents will have one less day to enjoy them because of a reduction in hours due to staffing shortages.

Northside and McMillen pools will open June 4, but each will be closed one day a week to account for staffing shortages and consideration for the safety at the facilities, according to a news release Wednesday from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

Northside Pool will be open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday, while McMillen Pool will have swim hours from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday.

A free swim for youth with disabilities will be from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. each Saturday at Northside Pool.

The parks department has been advertising for open positions since early this year, and while it has gotten some qualified people, “It's not to the extent we were hoping for,” said April McCampbell, manager of communications for the parks department. “We're trying really hard.”

McCampbell said there are still positions open for the pools and trainings and certifications will be provided for those hired. If additional people were to be hired, McCampbell said the department would look at adding more hours to the pool if possible.

trich@jg.net