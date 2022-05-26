Thursday, May 26, 2022 1:00 am
Staff shortages stunt pool hours
To open June 4, run 6 days a week
TERRI RICHARDSON | The Journal Gazette
City pools are set to open for the season next month, but residents will have one less day to enjoy them because of a reduction in hours due to staffing shortages.
Northside and McMillen pools will open June 4, but each will be closed one day a week to account for staffing shortages and consideration for the safety at the facilities, according to a news release Wednesday from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.
Northside Pool will be open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday, while McMillen Pool will have swim hours from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday.
A free swim for youth with disabilities will be from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. each Saturday at Northside Pool.
The parks department has been advertising for open positions since early this year, and while it has gotten some qualified people, “It's not to the extent we were hoping for,” said April McCampbell, manager of communications for the parks department. “We're trying really hard.”
McCampbell said there are still positions open for the pools and trainings and certifications will be provided for those hired. If additional people were to be hired, McCampbell said the department would look at adding more hours to the pool if possible.
trich@jg.net
Splash pads opening
The city's nine area water playgrounds will open for the season at 9 a.m. Saturday:
Buckner Park, 6114 Bass Road
Franklin School Park, 1903 St. Marys Ave.
Kreager Park, 7225 North River Road
McCormick Park, 2300 Raymond and Holly avenues
Memorial Park, 2301 Maumee and Glasgow avenues
Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.
Robert E. Meyers Park, inside north gate of Parkview Field along Jefferson Boulevard
Shoaff Park, 6401 St. Joe Road
Waynedale Park, 2900 Koons and Elzey streets
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story