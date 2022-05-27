Coliseum bookings on rebound

Memorial Coliseum is booking events at a rate similar to before the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials are still waiting for staffing levels and ticket sales to bounce back.

Melanie Henkes, the Coliseum's general manager, and C.J. Steigmeyer, chief operating officer, on Thursday presented the venue's annual report to the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board. Henkes said activity at the Coliseum is returning to normal.

“We're slowly crawling back that way,” Henkes said. “I describe post-pandemic as crawling from the wreckage.”

The Coliseum had 1,198 use days in 2021, which is more than 38% higher than in 2020. Use days are defined as days when an event is using one of the Coliseum's spaces.

The increase might seem like a drastic improvement, but Henkes said 2019's numbers provide a fairer comparison because it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the Coliseum had 1,696 use days, which is about 30% more than in 2021.

Henkes said she is excited that the Coliseum is on track to hit the goal of seeing 1 million guests this year, as long as coronavirus attendance restrictions aren't reinstated. Last year, the Coliseum saw more than 629,000 guests, which missed the goal but was 72% more guests than in 2020.

Artists and entertainment industry professionals have been waiting for the COVID-19 infection rates to subside enough to hold large events, and Henkes said the number of groups looking to book the Coliseum reflects that.

Steigmeyer said a few of the problems the Coliseum faces affect all entertainment venues.

“While our booking is as solid as it's ever been, the ticket sales are not necessarily sellout crowds because people are having to make decisions on their entertainment value dollars, where are they going to spend it,” Steigmeyer said.

The numerous booking opportunities can be seen as a blessing and a curse, Henkes said. She worries that events might reach pre-pandemic levels before the venue is able to increase staffing to accommodate them.

Bart Shaw, executive director of Grand Wayne Convention Center, said he's having the same problem with maintaining adequate staffing.

Shaw presented a plan to the board that he thinks will help with hiring – combine three part-time positions into two full-time positions and raise the starting wage from $10.50 an hour to $12.50 an hour. All Grand Wayne hourly employees will also see a $2 increase.

Shaw said staying competitive with wages for workers can be challenging because Grand Wayne and Coliseum are government-owned. The raises Shaw requested are within the 2022 budget, so officials won't need an additional allocation from Fort Wayne City Council and Allen County Council.

The request was passed unanimously by the Capital Improvement Board. Shaw said Grand Wayne officials are also looking into the possibility of offering benefits to qualifying part-time employees.

dfilchak@jg.net