Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Rahila Nyambwa and DJ Adams enjoy a quiet picnic together Friday afternoon at Lakeside Park. Previous Next Saturday, May 28, 2022 1:00 am Picnic in the park MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Picnic in the park Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Man found dead after Waynedale house fire Coliseum bookings on rebound Arrest made in north side shooting SACS celebrates English teacher New FWCS principals introduced Coroner identifies victim of Waynedale house fire Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education