City sees 0.8% population growth

The city of Fort Wayne saw a less than 1% increase in population from 2020 to 2021, according to new census data.

The city's population last year was estimated at 264,169.

Fort Wayne grew by 0.8% last year, making it the 203rd fastest growing city out of the 797 nationwide with populations of 50,000 or more.

Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said this data is based on information inside the city limits, not the metropolitan area.

“This is the first count after the decennial census, so I'm cautious of drawing results from it,” Blakeman said. “One year does not make a trend, and it's better to look at people moving over time.”

She also said Fort Wayne has been growing because of annexation, and she believes other cities have as well, such as Georgetown, Texas, which saw a 13.1% population increase from 2020 to 2021 – the largest increase nationwide.

Although Fort Wayne saw small population growth last year, Blakeman said the city is not at risk of losing its status as one of the top 100 largest cities in the U.S.

John Perlich, the city's spokesperson, said Fort Wayne's population has been increasing each year for the past several years and said it “represents a change compared to relatively meager growth during the decades prior to 2010.”

Between 2010 and 2020, the city's population increased by more than 4%.

“We continue to be encouraged by the growth and momentum we're experiencing,” Perlich said through email. “The growth is evident in more people, new jobs and companies, and existing businesses that are staying and expanding.”

