Group to offer jail alternatives, county hears

Advocates who oppose the county building a larger jail will present a plan with alternatives in two public sessions before officials hear a federal judge's opinion on the county's plan.

Sean Collentine on Friday told the Allen County commissioners about the sessions scheduled for June 7 and 14. Collentine represents the Alternatives to Incarceration work group, which is part of the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition.

Help Not Handcuffs advocates shared their opposition to a new jail in front of Citizens Square two weeks ago during the commissioners' weekly meeting time. The May 13 meeting was canceled because of a lack of agenda items.

Three days later, the commissioners submitted a plan as required by U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty, who ruled against the county in a class-action lawsuit regarding the Allen County Jail's conditions.

In the plan, the commissioners said construction of some type will be required to address overcrowding. That could mean building a facility that would work in conjunction with the current jail or a new jail.

Collentine said building a larger jail with room for future growth is not the correct way to address the jail's overcrowding issue. Help Not Handcuffs advocates have said inmates need mental health treatment instead of incarceration.

Collentine asked the commissioners to try something different, such as the alternative plan Help Not Handcuffs will present.

“It might work. It might not. But we would rather try something different than continue costly punishment that doesn't work,” Collentine said. “If we don't change our approach, then we are sentencing ourselves to keep building jails forever.”

The coalition's premiere plan will be laid out at the June 7 public session, and Collentine said the group plans to revise the plan before presenting it at the June 14 session, based on input from the previous meeting.

“The point is to lay out alternatives so the commissioners aren't stuck with only one way to deal,” Collentine said.

Following their normal practice, the commissioners didn't react to the public comment from Collentine. Commissioners Therese Brown and Rich Beck discussed the ongoing jail issues at the end of Friday's meeting, however.

The commissioners announced this month that they will give an update on the jail at the end of every meeting to improve transparency to the public.

The Allen County Jail met the community's needs and industry standards 40 years ago, but Beck said detention centers wear out five times faster than the average building because of the constant, heavy abuse of jail operations.

The commissioners recognized that officials, including the sheriff and judges, have a lot to work out. Brown said she understands the plaintiffs of the class-action suit aren't satisfied with the county plan submitted, but what happens next will be up to the federal judge.

Beck said the commissioners have authority only over the building and grounds of the project.

“The board of commissioners has no true role in whether and how crimes are charged, prosecuted, defended or handled by the judiciary,” he said.

Brown said the commissioners are in charge of where the facility will be, how much it will cost, what the facility will be and how the taxpayers will pay for “whatever plays out in the next several months.”

For now, county officials are talking to experts nationwide about how to address the overarching issue of mental health in jails.

“This isn't exclusive to Allen County,” Beck said. “This problem is across the country. It is a societal problem.”

