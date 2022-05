The Community Foundation of DeKalb County awarded its second-quarter grants to 11 organizations.

Five recipients were already announced. The remaining six are:

• DeKalb County 4-H Council Inc. – $5,000

• Erin’s House – $5,000

• Super Shot Inc – $5,000

• Hope for Her Inc. – $3,600

• ACRES Land Trust – $3,000

• Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – $1,600