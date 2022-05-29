Event inspires Kevan to carry on

Saturday's inaugural We Carry Together 2022 was a success with more than 100 people participating in the fundraising 5K walk in Fort Wayne and more than 20 participating virtually across the country – as well as in Norway, where one person did it.

The event raised money for We Carry Kevan, a nonprofit that distributes specially designed carriers to people who rely on wheelchairs. It was also a celebration that included the band City Gate and food trucks behind the Rhinehart Music Center at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Participants walked, rode scooters, used wheelchairs or were carried in the retrofitted backpack that Kevan Chandler and his friends created in 2016.

Chandler, who lives in Fort Wayne, said it was good seeing able-bodied people and those with disabilities doing physical activities with each other, and the event was about being able to do that.

“That's my big thing, getting people together and celebrating that,” Chandler said.

He enjoyed that kids were not just doing another 5K with their families for a cause. They learned it was normal to be around people with disabilities and learned about them, including thinking outside the box as people with disabilities often do.

That kind of thinking led Chandler and his friends to design the carrier, a retrofitted backpack, and establish the organization. Chandler and his older sister, Connie Chandler, have spinal muscular atrophy, which causes the limbs to degenerate.

Kevan wanted to travel Europe, and the backpack carrier allowed his friends to carry him while he was able to see over their heads and enjoy the surroundings. They went to dance parties in France and monastic climbs in Ireland during the summer of 2016.

Now there are more than 750 of the backpacks in use in 35 countries, Chandler said. About half of those were given through scholarships paid with donations.

The more money raised, the more backpacks they can give away, he said. Although some backpack recipients pay for the specialized carriers, Chandler foresees the number of backpacks the organization gives away reaching three quarters or more of the total distribution.

Susan Budd's family bought one of the backpacks for their 13-year-old daughter, Rebekah Budd. Saturday was their first 5K using it, she said. They traveled from West Lafayette for the event.

The Budds originally bought the carrier so they could hike with Rebekah in Arizona last year. She was too big for a regular backpack, and they found We Carry Kevan in an online search, Susan Budd said.

Many of those participating were learning about We Carry Kevan or supporting people they knew, including people who know Chandler personally.

Eric Lamberty Jr., 5, was one of the children who learned about disabilities Saturday. Eric Sr. said that his son was curious, and Chandler took time to explain.

Lamberty and his wife, Melissa, work with people who have disabilities, addictions and mental health issues. They believe it's important that children understand and learn not to judge others.

Melissa said they were looking for 5Ks they could do as a family and with causes they could support. They found out about We Carry Kevin and chose it as one.

Getting We Carry Kevan known was one reason Thamay Paw participated. Like the Lamberty family, she wasn't familiar with the organization and has worked with the disabled as an intern for Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities and later in First Step.

She heard about the 5K through her work at the Human Library Association and felt it was something to support and learn about.

Lauren Schwab said her family goes to Chandler's church and brought her. However, she was impressed with We Carry Kevan and what Chandler does and has accomplished.

The idea to have a 5K as a fundraiser came from Chandler and a friend, Halsey Blowcher, who also uses a wheelchair to get around. Both credit the other with the creation.

“It was Kevan's idea,” Blowcher said. “I just made it happen.”

Blowcher is a certified event planner, and We Carry Kevan was looking for people to do things in the organization, she said. She knows fundraising and had done numerous events for Turnstone.

Chandler picked the 5K as the way to raise money and awareness. Blowcher had never done a 5K before, she said, but she was happy with the results.

Chandler said he's game to repeat it next year in Fort Wayne. But before that, he added, they might organize We Carry Together events in other states and countries.

