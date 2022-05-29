History Center eyes new welcome area

Walking through The History Center’s entrance, visitors are confronted with – well, not much.

To the left is a short staircase. To the right is an elevator for those who can’t do the stairs.

Everything is pretty much the same color – beige.

That’s about to change. A $500,000 initiative will roll out an improved welcome mat. Officials at the local nonprofit want to make a better first impression – and provide more flexible spaces for displaying the center’s extensive collection.

Todd Pelfrey, the center’s executive director, said the project springs from a 2016 long-range plan. That vision called for maintaining and improving the center’s facilities in its own piece of Fort Wayne history – a Richardsonian-style brownstone built in 1893 to serve as city hall.

The center is in a generally good spot financially, Pelfrey said. Over the past decade, the organization has spent about $3 million in capital projects to stabilize and enhance the building. The proposed projects are fully funded, he said.

Attention has turned to improving the building’s interior and enhancing visitors’ experience. The work will transform spaces on the first floor, including about 60% of the 6,100 square feet of public and exhibition space.

Chief among the plans is a new front welcome desk directly across from its current location in what is now the center’s bookstore and gift shop. That area will be rearranged to remove some storage space.

The shop also will become a bit smaller to include a space officials are calling an orientation theater. The room will be equipped with enhanced technology to introduce visitors to both the Fort Wayne area and the museum. The orientation area is now on the second floor.

A gallery to feature changeable exhibits will be created in a room now used for board meetings, and the hallway between the two areas – now housing wall-mounted display cases – is also to be upgraded.

“We want our first impressions to make lasting impressions of a welcoming educational environment through appealing, interactive and modern presentations,” Pelfrey said. “When guests enter the museum, we wanted them to have a fresher, more engaging entry point.”

Exhibits in the redone space will focus on the era from the late 19th to the 20th centuries and the people who shaped the area’s diverse identity, he said.

The new spaces will also allow for more frequent exhibit changes, allowing the center to put more of its collection on display, Pelfrey said.

The History Center has about 32,000 three-dimensional objects, some from before European contact with the area, and about 20,000 more photos and nondigital documents, Pelfrey said.

“If we stacked those documents flat sheet on flat sheet, it would be taller than the Lincoln Tower,” he said, adding the collection is one of the largest locally focused in the Midwest.

“We saw a tremendous need for more flexibility with our galleries,” Pelfrey said.

Center officials are working with Exhibit Concepts. The Dayton company specializes in creating spaces for experiential learning, according to its website.

With the projects’ cost already in hand through a fundraising campaign that began in October, additional money can be used for things including upgraded technology, Pelfrey said.

The “First Impressions” capital campaign is the largest exclusively private campaign in the organization’s history, Pelfrey said. He said no public funding is expected to be needed in the near future.

He expects the renovation to be complete next spring.

The History Center is in the right place at the right time to attract history-minded visitors, Pelfrey said.

The Allen County Public Library’s genealogy center and newly opened Rolland Center for Lincoln Research draw in people from around the state and across the country.

“We’re kind of in a sweet spot for heritage appreciation right now,” Pelfrey said.

“People are increasingly valuing their connections to history,” he said, adding, “Allen County has plenty of stories to share.”

