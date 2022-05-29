Silent but friendly: Local book club plays it by ear

They call it “Book Anarchy” – that is, the fun of a traditional book club without any of the rules.

It's the Fort Wayne Silent Book Club, and the group's focus is to allow reading to be fun and easy, without assigned reading and the pressure to actually finish the book.

That laid-back vibe was evident at Saturday's monthly gathering at 2Toms Brewing Company on North Wells Street.

A website devoted to the concept describes a Silent Book Club as “Introvert Happy Hour.”

That description resonates with member Natalie Sipe, who's been with the local chapter since its start.

“There's a great introvert thing that happens where we're talking to someone and we'll see the conversation ends, but there's no awkward attempt to pick up a different (topic),” she said. “Everyone just looks back down (at their books).”

The Silent Book Club concept was created in San Francisco in 2012 by a pair of friends who simply enjoyed reading quietly together at their neighborhood bar. The concept has since blossomed with chapters forming on almost every continent across the world.

For some who participate, a Silent Book Club provides a level of flexibility they can't find with traditional book clubs and reading groups.

“With the silent book club model, I have the freedom to read what I want at a pace that fits with my lifestyle while still sharing in that community,” said Fort Wayne resident Rui Gui, who started the local chapter with her husband, Caleb Lowrey, in 2019.

“I attempted and failed at the traditional book club model many times,” Gui said. “There's so much pressure to finish reading by the deadline and say the right things. I would often just stop attending.”

That's when she read a news article about the Silent Book Club concept.

Part of the charm is that each chapter might be a little different from the next. In Fort Wayne, the “silent” part of Silent Book Club isn't a strict rule.

“'Silent' is a bit of a misnomer,” Lowrey said, chuckling.

The group – which has grown to more than 300 on Facebook – tends to be younger, so there's often a more conversational flow to the monthly two-hour meet-ups.

“We like to play it by ear,” Gui said. “We just show up with our books and see where the day takes us.”

Other chapters might devote time to silent reading, with some social time after, Gui said. But it's not like that in Fort Wayne.

“We just do book anarchy,” she said, laughing. “Do whatever you want.”

Especially during larger gatherings, it's not uncommon for the group to split into smaller groups, some of whom will read silently, while others have discussions or swap book recommendations, Gui said.

The group tries to rotate between gathering spaces each month but also makes time for special events throughout the year, including an annual holiday book swap consisting of a literary-themed game of Yankee Swap.

Members will also sometimes meet to go see movie adaptations of popular novels, Gui added. In July, the group plans to have a summer picnic at Swinney Park. “We really love our reading community, and I always get excited when I see folks form lasting friendships by coming to one of our events,” Gui said.

It was a smaller group gathered at 2Toms Brewing Company on North Wells Street on Saturday afternoon. The group, seated on a pair of couches and a handful of armchairs situated around a large circular coffee table bathed in bright late-May sunlight, brought whatever books they were currently working on – fantasy, science fiction, horror, even comic books.

Balanced on Lowrey's lap was a large hardcover edition of Mary Shelley's “Frankenstein,” with a foreword written by acclaimed director Guillermo Del Toro. A big fan of horror, Lowrey said he stayed up Friday night reading an adaptation of “Frankenstein” by Japanese manga author Junji Ito. Manga is a style of graphic novel that originated in Japan.

“It was so good that I decided I needed to re-read 'Frankenstein,'” he said, adding that the copy he brought with him Saturday featured photos, historical documents and details about Mary Shelley's life.

Anjie Richhart has been attending meetings since January. She'd made a New Year's resolution to join a book club in 2022. Richhart loves to read, and now that her kids are getting older, she has more time to do things she enjoys.

“Everybody here is really nice, and I love the book recommendations and to see what everyone else is reading,” she said. Right now, Richhart is reading her second book by American novelist John Updike and a work by Hoosier author Gene Stratton-Porter.

Everyone who enjoys a good book and warm company is welcome at Fort Wayne's Silent Book Club, Gui said, as sunlight from the window illuminated the green softcover edition of Kira Jane Buxton's “Hollow Kingdom” – a tale of a humanity-ending apocalypse told through from the perspectives of the animals left behind.

She encouraged book lovers to check in with the group's Facebook page, where every meeting is listed. Adding new group members means more diverse tastes and a wider range of recommendations for avid readers looking for new material.

And it's a great place to make some friends, Gui added.

“There are folks who I consider dear friends now who I met through the group,” she said.