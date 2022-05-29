Trees given away at market

After living in Las Vegas a number of years, city native Sanya Krumm is again putting down roots in Summit City – literally.

The medical decoder was among passersby grabbing a seedling at Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market at McCulloch Park during a tree giveaway hosted by Rep. Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne on Saturday.

“I just moved back and wanted to plant a tree in the backyard,” Krumm said, while a local guitarist sang and played nearby. “I missed being able to plant. I even liked pulling the weeds. It's really sandy and windy in Las Vegas, so it's nice to be back home.”

GiaQuinta, who is Indiana House Democratic leader, said he annually gives seedlings to residents to aid reforestation.

He had 200 of the plants Saturday.

In 1973, the Indiana legislature passed a law to support reforestation by having the state nursery distribute free seedlings to each senator and representative.

“Of course, it's good for the environment when you think of the trees lost to storms, development and things like that,” said GiaQuinta, who so far is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.

“It's also something that brings the family together.”

Brianda Michael, 26, says that's her aim.

“It's something we can all do,” said Michael, who along with her husband, Dakota, pushed sons, Joel, 4, and Job, 1, in a stroller. “We're renting right now, so we want to plant it at my mom's house.”

Nationally, trees are declining about 175,000 acres a year – or 36 million trees annually, according to Elsevier, a global provider of ecosystem data.

Experts say urban forests provide many benefits, including regulating climate, energy savings, and improved air and water quality. Urban forests contribute an estimated $18.3 billion to the American economy, Elsevier reports.

Dakota Michael says tree planting does something else.

“It creates a sense of permanence and there are biblical connections to trees (symbolizing life),” he said. “It represents longevity.”

