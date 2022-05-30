United front against persecution

A call to action flashed on the screen at Memorial Coliseum on Sunday afternoon, urging those in the arena to advocate for Myanmar.

The hundreds of people in the audience had good reason to ask U.S. lawmakers to support proposed legislation that calls for $220 million in humanitarian aid for the country formerly known as Burma. It's their homeland.

The men, women and children traveled from across the country to Fort Wayne to attend the annual conference for the United Zo Organization USA. It is an umbrella group of the Zo ethnic people originally from Chin State, Sagaing Division of Myanmar and Manipur State of India, according to its Facebook page.

They are Christians and fled their homeland because of religious persecution, said David Pau, organization president.

The two-day conference included cultural dances, a fashion show, music and speakers as well as soccer at Kreager Park. It was supposed to be held in Indianapolis this year but was moved to Fort Wayne because of COVID-19 restrictions, said Thawng Takkon of Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne is home to one of the largest Burmese refugee populations in the country.

Last year, local refugees from Myanmar became a regular presence in front of the Allen County Courthouse after the Feb. 1, 2021, military coup in their homeland.

Since then, the Burmese military has used lethal force on peaceful protesters, killing more than 1,500 people, including more than 100 children; detained more than 10,000 people; issued laws and directives to further impede fundamental freedoms; and imposed restrictions on the internet and telecommunications, according to the BURMA Act of 2021. The name of the proposed federal legislation stands for Burma Unified through Rigorous Military Accountability.

Introduced in October, the bill has passed the U.S. House and awaits action in the Senate, where it has 27 co-sponsors. Zo Tum Hmung – Sunday's keynote speaker – told The Journal Gazette he and others have met with Todd Young, but the Indiana senator has yet to sign on. Hmung is the executive director of the Chin Association of Maryland Inc.

House sponsors included two from Indiana – U.S. Reps. Andre Carson, D-7th, and Jackie Walorski, R-2nd.

Citing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the House version of the bill states that “more than 440,000 people have been internally displaced since the coup, while an estimated 39,000 have sought refuge in neighboring countries. Nevertheless, the Burmese military continues to block humanitarian assistance to populations in need.”

The bill states it would authorize humanitarian assistance and civil society support, promote democracy and human rights, and impose sanctions with respect to human rights abuses in Burma.

