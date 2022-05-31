Jury Pool open, but hours limited

Jury Pool has passed its water test and will open for the season today, a parks superintendent announced Monday.

Mike Clendenen, superintendent of the New Haven-Adams Township Parks & Recreation Department, initially expected the pool would be ready to open Saturday, just before Memorial Day.

And the same staffing shortages affecting at least a couple of other area pools will likely limit the hours people can swim at Jury in New Haven. Clendenen announced two weeks ago that Jury Pool would be open for the 2022 season from 12:30 to 8 p.m. six days a week. Officials were anticipating it would be closed Mondays – except for swim lessons and swim teams.

“We will reconsider the pool schedule if staffing issues improve,” the May 17 statement said.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation last week announced Northside and McMillen pools are scheduled to open Saturday. Northside is scheduled to be open 12:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday. McMillen Pool plans swim hours from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the venue closed on Sundays.

A Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation spokesman also said hours could be expanded if officials are able to add additional staff.