Pageantry, remembrance on display at parade

Kimberly Parker wasn’t sure Monday whether her 4-hour morning shift at a retirement home would jeopardize her family’s chance of getting their preferred spot to watch the annual Memorial Day parade on Parnell Avenue.

Luckily, Parker said, she got off work at 9 a.m. – two hours before the event began. She and her husband, James, were sitting on lawn chairs and their sons, 9-year-old Jameson and 7-year-old Jeremiah, were splayed on a blanket in the shade at Parnell and Charlotte avenues as they had hoped.

The family attends every year, Parker said.

“The boys love it but more so to show our support,” she said as her husband noted they have relatives on both sides who served.

Sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, the parade began near North Side High School with a brief ceremony. A flatbed truck acted as a stage for the participants, including the Coalition Quartet, which sang the national anthem, and speaker Arnym Pedraza Gonzalez.

“Today, we honor the incredible sacrifice made by our veterans over the history of this country,” she said into a microphone. “I know how personal this is. It is to me, and it is unique to each of you with your attendance here.”

Multiple parade entries displayed symbols of sacrifice, including flag-draped caskets, but a few fallen service members, including Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, were recognized with signs displaying their names and photographs. Tomkiewicz was one of four U.S. Marines killed in an aircraft crash during a March NATO exercise in Norway.

Cheryl Kienzle hoped the parade – a first for her grandsons, Auggie and Monte Biggs – would help explain the holiday’s meaning.

“At least to this one,” Kienzle said, gesturing toward 4-year-old Auggie, who covered his ears as police vehicles blared their sirens and beeped their horns. Monte is almost 2.

Many spectators waved miniature American flags distributed before the parade began. Kay Sanxter said she was grateful for the giveaway because she couldn’t find any such flags locally at one major supermarket. She watched the event from her daughter’s front yard along with her 2-year-old granddaughter, Millie Sanxter.

“When she saw the horses,” Sanxter said, “she couldn’t wait to get out here.”

