Zoo keeps birds in to avoid avian flu

If you've been to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, you may have noticed that some of the zoo's birds are not available for viewing.

Instead, green signs that say “Protecting Our Flock” have been placed outside some outdoor habitats, letting visitors know that the birds have been moved indoors to protect them against avian flu, the zoo's website says.

In fact, the zoo opened in April without its peafowl walking freely along the paths.

Indiana has had several cases of avian influenza, including a case in Allen County in early May within a small backyard hobby flock. Of the 11 cases in the state, nine have involved commercial flocks and two were in hobby flocks.

“Avian influenza can infect wild birds, especially waterfowl, without causing any illness,” said Dr. Kami Fox, the zoo's staff veterinarian. “High mortality, however, occurs when it infects domestic poultry.”

Fox said transmission of the virus can occur when domesticated animals come into contact with infected material from wild birds, such as shared food dishes, excretions and matter that has traveled on someone's shoes. She said whether it's poultry, raptors or pets, the best advice for protecting the birds is to keep them away from any contaminant generated by wild birds. That is why the zoo decided to move its birds inside.

“We use separate tools and dedicated footwear for each habitat when it is serviced by animal care staff, in order to decrease any risk of introducing any contaminants from any other birds,” Fox said. “There is not a vaccination or medicine for treatment. All positive birds are required to be reported to Indiana state authorities. We would follow their directives for appropriate quarantine, which could include depopulation.”

The zoo has not had any reported cases of avian flu on-site. Avian influenza viruses usually do not infect people, but there have been some rare cases of infection in those who came into direct contact with sick birds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The USDA said eggs that are properly prepared and cooked are safe to eat.

Avian flu is not new, according to Denise Derrer Spears, public information director for the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. Spears said that Indiana was last affected by the flu in 2016 when the state had to depopulate 11 flocks because of avian flu diagnoses.

But the virus for avian animals, like the flu for humans, is constantly evolving and changing, Spears said.

“The first case of H5N1 was identified in China in 1996,” she said. “DNA analysis shows that strain is related to the one currently in circulation.”

And although avian flu affects different types of birds depending on the strain, it doesn't necessarily affect domestic birds more than wild birds.

“The domestic poultry findings seem to be reported on more widely – likely because consumers are seeing rising prices at grocery stores,” Spears said. “The number of birds lost to (avian influenza) is much easier to count in barns, on farms than in the wild. We have no way of knowing an exact number for wild bird deaths.”

Spears said that many wild species can be infected, but not die. “Raptors are particularly susceptible to the strain of (avian influenza) in circulation this year,” Spears said.

“Wild birds are on the move,” she said, making it hard to tabulate cases because the illness does not prevent them from flying or migrating.

To try to combat this, Spears said selective testing of wild birds is performed to track the illness. Among the raptors tested, “We had a total of five (out of about 220 samples) individual birds test positive for the H5A1 virus in Indiana this season,” she said.

Experts said that birds kept as pets or in separate living quarters have a lower chance of catching the flu. But if a person owns outdoor poultry and indoor birds, it's a good idea to keep the birds' feeding trays and serving utensils separate, with no chance of cross-contamination. In addition, humans should wash their hands thoroughly and not allow the sharing of feeders, cages or carriers.

For the birds to return to their outdoor habitats at the zoo, Fox said that, “We are following the recommendations of our state veterinarians.”

Risk assessments are made that include data on migratory bird movements and cases detected in Indiana.

So while the zoo's birds may be social distancing from their visitors right now, zoo officials expect they will return to their habitats as case numbers drop in the area.

“Birds will be allowed outdoors once there is enough evidence that the risks are adequately diminished,” Fox said.