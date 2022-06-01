City tries to pick up slack for Red River

Fort Wayne officials gave an update Tuesday on solid waste services after more than 1,000 residents reported missed trash and recycling collections in the past week.

The city's Solid Waste Department is trying to help Red River Waste Solutions, the city's trash hauler, maintain operational levels, officials said in a news release.

“We continue to utilize city staff to assist with the routes and misses that Red River is unable to service with their lower staffing levels and higher tonnage in recent weeks,” the news release said.

The city's 311 Citizen Services online map of open service requests showed missed garbage and recycling collections all over Fort Wayne. More than 1,000 reports were made in the last six days and remained unresolved, the website said.

Crews were finishing scheduled trash collections for Thursday and Friday routes on Tuesday. Recycling collections are experiencing longer delays, the release said.

Fort Wayne residents have reported high numbers of service issues since Red River took over in January 2018. Red River filed Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in October.

GFL Environmental USA will take over as the city's solid waste service provider July 1. Fort Wayne paid Red River an additional $1.9 million earlier this year to continue service until June 30.

The city is asking residents to continue setting out garbage and recycling materials the night before regularly scheduled collection days.

“We will do our best to provide the collection service as close to their regular day as possible,” the city said. “As often as possible, crews are collecting garbage and recyclables in the evenings and on weekends.”

Residents can also take recycling to one of the county's community recycling drop-off sites. More information can be found at acwastewatcher.org/programs/community-recycling-drop-off-sites.

“The city apologizes for the inconvenience during this transition period and thanks the residents of Fort Wayne for their continued patience and understanding,” the release said.

